There’s a myth that folks who engage in anal play have to starve in preparation for it. Alex Hall is here to dispel that myth and many more.

He started a page on TikTok called The Bottoms Digest geared towards bottoms. He was shocked to find that 60% of his 150,000 followers were women. On his page, he teaches about different recipes that alleviates the worry about bottoming and smearing.

“I am my own customer so I had a starting point of what works and what doesn’t work,” he told The Daily Beast. “I started trialing different recipes out on a test group of 10 which included men, women and trans people.”

The recipes on his page include vegan banana pudding, vegan mac and cheese, lemon ricotta pasta, French toast, penne aka vodka and much more.

With his page, he has attracted more than women who want to or already do engage in anal sex. Since there are dairy-free recipes, people with gastrointestinal issues also subscribed to his TikTok.

“I did a trailer for The Bottoms Digest on TikTok in May 2021 and left it for a few days. When I went back I found I had almost 10,000 followers off one video, and it wasn’t even a recipe,” he said. “Now, every time we post a recipe it feels like we get 10,000 more followers and they are either

people who are looking to engage in bottoming, wanting to try it for the first time, or they have IBS or want a dairy-free recipe.”

Hall added that these recipes help women with more than just anal sex. It makes intercourse during our periods easier as well.

“These recipes aren’t just about avoiding a mess. People who are on their periods say they love our recipes because it can help them with menstrual cramps or gas and bloating, which can make anal sex uncomfortable.”

