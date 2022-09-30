MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet has strong opinions on the response Latto gave a young interviewer about her fashion sense. Many believe the “Big Energy” rapper’s description of her style was inappropriate.

The online commotion stems from a resurfaced clip of 9-year-old fashionista Taylen Biggs’ NYFW interview of Latto for Harper’s Baazar.

“I think I’m authentic. I think I give modern, sexually liberated woman. You’ll learn about that later,” Latto told the child.

Social Media’s Reaction To The Clip

One Twitter user posted the clip with the comment, “Love Latto but this wouldn’t have been my answer for a little girl.”

The commentary criticizing the performer’s response included:

“Female idols literally have nothing else going for them. If they couldn’t sell sex, they’d have nothing.” “This was very inappropriate. An ‘I’m a very authentic and free-spirited person’ would’ve sufficed for a child that age. People no longer understand that there’s a time and place for everything.” “I’m sorry this some weird p*do stuff. Why would you talk to an 8 year old like this and then say ‘You will learn about that later?’ Bruh the signs right there.”

Chiming in with contrasting opinions, others said:

“Why should Latto have to censor herself? Her music is very vulgar and explicit… If it’s anyone to blame it’s the little girls parents.” “I promise it’s not that deep. Y’all keep expecting these celebrities to raise y’all kids and that’s what y’all don’t wanna talk about.”

One user additionally penned: “Which is it? Y’all want children to understand that sexual liberation and expression is natural or do you want to continue to have these ultra conservative narratives? Sexual liberation is not a pseudonym for a sexual act. Grow up.”

What do y’all think — was Latto out of pocket for how she described her fashion sense to the child? Or do you think the artist was right for being honest about how she likes to dress?

Leave your opinions below.

