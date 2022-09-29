MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss has no problem spicing things up in the bedroom by switching up her look for her husband Todd Tucker.

The music mogul and Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a video on social media earlier this week in which she shows off her “legs and hips and body,” giving Todd more than an eyeful.

Kandi confidently walked in and posed in a blue bodysuit and skin-tight legging boots, to which Todd said, “D*mn, who am I getting tonight?”

The clips shows Kandi in a montage of sexy playtime outfits and hairstyles as she tantalizingly worked the looks for her man.

Set to Doja Cat’s song “Woman,” the video makes it clear Kandi can serve in any look, or persona she embraces for the night.

The star’s caption read, “We’re on the cuff of #CuffingSeason! It’s time to get some Bedroom Kandi & switch up your look to keep it spicy! Which look would you rock for your bae 😜?”

Social Media’s Reactions

Kandi’s followers shared their two cents on the spicy video in the star’s comments.

Her Instagram followers said, “The pink with pigtails is my favorite! 👏👏👏,” and “Yassss ma’am. Switch up them looks and make him feel like he cheating 😂😍😍.”

Others added: “The #BedroomKandiChallenge just entered the gram ❤️❤️❤️” and “LAWD… Yall done made a whole production 😂🔥.”

We’re here for Kandi embracing her sexuality and encouraging others to do the same in the comfort of their boudoirs.

Bedroom Kandi’s last Instagram post reads, “All bodies are beautiful… In every size, shape, and color! 💕 Remember today that your body has value, and treat it with love and kindness.”

See the post below.

