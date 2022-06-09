MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta are feeling some type of way towards Kandi Burruss. On the last episode, she encouraged her castmates to wear vibrating panties while attending the “Thoughts of a Colored Man” Broadway play in New York City. While Kandi Burruss thought it was playful, viewers thought it was improper.

“Very inappropriate. You give gifts like that to friends, not coworkers. #RHOA,” one viewer tweeted.

“I still don’t understand why Kandi want the women wearing vibrating panties to a play about black mens trauma #RHOA,” someone else posted on Twitter.

The Atlanta native saw all the backlash and said using the vibrating panties was a ploy to keep the women from being at each other’s throats.

“I told them not to use it while we were in the play of course,” Burruss wrote on Twitter. “The game was supposed to be- anytime someone said something shady or started arguing then you hit the remote for the vibration to start. It was supposed to be a funny way to stop folks from arguing.”

Co-stars Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore chose to opt out of the raunchy game because they simply felt it was the wrong place and wrong time for those antics. Many fans agreed.

“Marlo has a point. Why the heck does Kandi think this game makes sense?,” one person tweeted. “Why would any of these women want another man controlling their vibrating panties? Give us something else Kandi.”

One person shared that she felt Burruss, whose known for being sex positive, was overstepping her bounds with her castmates.

“I feel like Kandi should respect people when they tell her that the sex stuff is too much instead of shaming them for not being as open is she is. The ‘loosen up’ ‘you need some play’ rebuttal everytime someone expresses their discomfort is borderline predatory. Idc #RHOA.”

Burruss still thought the game was fun and didn’t give in to the criticism via social media.

“I was just trying to add some fun to the trip,” she tweeted. “Some of y’all too uptight!”

