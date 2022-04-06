MadameNoire Featured Video

On April 4, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker celebrated eight years since tying the knot back in 2014.

In honor of their wedding anniversary, the Kandi & The Gang stars shared sweet messages about their union on Instagram.

“We’ve got that forever kind of love! Happy Anniversary my love!!! @todd167,” Kandi wrote underneath a clip of stitched together photos of the couple.

“You were the perfect man for me. I’m a better me with you! 😘❤️ 8 years down & a lifetime to go!” the Bravo housewife and mogul added.

Todd also shared a series of photos of him and Kandi on his Instagram account.

“8 years of blessings! God is so amazing, he makes no mistakes. We have a forever kinda of love!” Todd penned in the caption. “I look forward to our future and a lifetime of love. Happy anniversary to my amazing wife @kandi. I Love you!”

While Kandi’s post leaned more on the romantic side, Todd’s included a few photos showing the more playful and naughty side of the couple. It had a picture of Kandi sitting beside him with her hand resting on top of his crotch, and another candid snapshot of Kandi sitting on a sex swing and laughing as Todd stood in front of her.

Many Bravo fans watched Kandi and Todd’s love story unfold on The Real Housewives on Atlanta, which Kandi has been a consecutive cast member of since Season 2.

In the recently dropped trailer for Season 14 of RHOA — which is scheduled to premiere on May 14 — Kandi and Todd seemed to get into a few spats.

While the context was unclear, in one scene Todd told Kandi: “My name ain’t on this house.”

In another, Kandi’s mother Mama Joyce said Todd “doesn’t have the money to pay” off a condo during a private conversation she was having with the singer-songwriter.

The drama unfolded further in another clip when Todd walked away from a conversation his daughter Kayla was present for, wherein he told Kandi and her daughter Riley: “Her, your mama, and your family — y’all so disrespectful.”

While the new season has yet to air and shine a light on the root of the discord, longtime RHOA viewers will recall that tensions between Todd and Mama Joyce isn’t anything new.

However, Kandi interestingly said in a recent interview that her husband and her mother’s relationship is back in a more positive place after their relationship took another wrong.

“It’s gotten much better in the last couple of weeks,” Kandi told Insider. “They had gotten back to being a little weird with each other, but recently they made up again for the hundredth time. So hopefully, we’ll keep them on the right track.”

While speaking about her marriage with Todd, Kandi said, “We are never disrespectful to each other — even when we’re angry, it’s only so far the conversation will go.”

“So, I think we know how to give each other that moment to cool down and then come back to it and try to compromise,” she added.

All couples fight, and Kandi pointed out that compromise is one of the most important keys to any successful relationship.

If you’re interested, view the RHOA Season 14 trailer down below.

