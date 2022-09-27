MadameNoire Featured Video

On Sep. 23, Sanaa Lathan made her directorial debut following the release of her latest film, “On The Come Up.” The drama, which is based on the book written by Angie Thomas, follows the story of a 16 year old girl named Bri who’s destined to become a rapper.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lathan shared that rapper turned actor Method Man had the cast and crew smitten as they were filming on set.

“There were days on set that I had to curse out the camera crew because they would bring records and try to get autographs in between takes,” Lathan, 51, said. “I was like, ‘Oh, right, he’s a superstar.’ You forget because he’s so nice and so humble and professional. Shows up on time, knows his lines — we know that’s not the case with a lot of [his peers] — I was just so impressed.”

After the premiere, the film’s star studded cast had viewers captivated at home with their riveting performances, but off-camera, Lathan revealed that the film’s crew and staff were starstruck by one cast member in particular, Atlanta Black Star reported.

Method Man has been making alot of noise in Hollywood in recent years with stunning on-screen portrayals in TV shows like 50 Cent’s “Power” universe and “Godfather of Harlem.” Last year, the multihyphenate won a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his stunning depiction of famous defense attorney Davis Maclean in “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Before dominating the acting world, Meth made legendary strides pioneering Hip-Hop alongside his Wu-Tang group mates in the 90s. The group was widely celebrated for popularizing East Coast Hip-Hop and hardcore Hip-Hop styles. Following the debut of their second album Wu-Tang Forever in 1997, the project debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and was later nominated for Best Rap Album at the 1998 Grammy Awards.

But over the years, Meth appeared to slow down on musical projects, much of which he attributed to ageism in Hip-Hop. During his interview cover story with Essence back in February, the 51-year-old star went into detail about some of the challenges of getting older in the music world.

“There was a changing of the guard in Hip-Hop. I was cool with that. I had to evolve with the business, and if that meant acting, so be it. I was going to throw all my eggs in one basket,” the Staten Island MC shared at the time.

“The higher-ups, the so-called gatekeepers, didn’t have much use for a 44-year-old rapper…I guess my background turned some people off. Some people aren’t willing to give you a chance, especially when you’ve already had one and you kind of squandered it.”

RELATED CONTENT: Method Man Ain’t With The ‘Suckash*t’, Not Thrilled With Beardless Photoshop