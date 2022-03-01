MadameNoire Featured Video

On Feb. 26, hip-hop stars Method Man and Mary J.Blige snagged an NAACP Image Award for their roles on the hit crime drama series, “Power Book II: Ghost.”

Meth’s stunning portrayal of famous defense attorney Davis Maclean landed him an award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Blige picked up the same award in the Women’s category for her role as brash crime boss Monét Tejada. The 50-year-old Wu-Tang alum, who already won an NAACP award with the show last year for the same category, gushed about taking home his second honor.

“Price just went up!!” the rapper-turned-actor wrote on Instagram, captioning the NAACP’s announcement of his big win.

Blige, 51, also thanked the organization and fans for helping her to secure her second NAACP win. Last year the R&B hitmaker also won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

“Thank you @naacpimageawards for your years of love and support! Thank you to everyone who voted!! Your love and support means a lot,” she wrote, before showering Power Book creators 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp with love.

“Thank you @courtneyakemp & @50cent for this amazing opportunity! Thank you #JeffHirsch & everyone at @starz. The amazing cast, crew, EP’s & everyone at of @ghoststarz!!”

Mary and Meth have a long history of making iconic moves together. In 1994, the rap icon and Queen of R&B teamed up for their hit single “You’re All I Need,” a song that sent their respective careers into overdrive and went certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. While speaking to AllHipHop back in November, Meth gushed about how it was so significant to be collaborating with Blige again on Power following the song’s success.

“It’s no feeling like this in the world to be doing something for so long and to still reap the benefits of your work. I won a Grammy in ‘95 with Mary J. Blige for music,” he said. “And then, I won an NAACP Award with Mary J. Blige for acting. It gets no better than that.”

Blige echoed a similar sentiment about the rapper.

“It’s amazing, and it’s a blessing. All pure. Blessings,” she said. It’s all God… It’s a lot of hard work and it’s a lot of being grateful, being grateful more than anything.”

