Are you wondering what’s at the end of a rainbow? It’s clearly a Telfar bag.

On Sept. 11, Telfar partnered with Rainbow and held a major in-person release of their bags in every color and size at the Fulton Street Rainbow in Brooklyn, NY. People waited in line for hours to get their hands on their dream bag. But what about the folks who simply could not attend?

The in-person release is going digital with an exclusive online drop, according to the Telfar’s announcement. This drop is specifically for internet shoppers. In case you missed it, Telfar Tv has announced an online drop for Friday, Sept. 23 at 12 p.m. ET. Telfar abandoned their well-known Bag Security program, releasing their signature shopping bag in every color and size.

As the countdown to the Friday drop approaches and anticipation rises, the internet is continuing to go insane. One Twitter user said, “I want a telfar so bad but I need to be financially responsible. Imma get that bag though. Y’all be safe out there.”

But first, here’s some important information: Not every bag will be featured in this release, per Telfar’s press release. The release will not contain any notable collaborations, including those between Telfar and Eastpack, Telfar and UGG, and others. Telfar’s Circle and Duffle bags are additional items that are left out of this release. Shipping of the orders will take place between Sept. 29 and Oct. 29. There is no preorder, so bags will inevitably sell out.

All sizes and all 37 colors of the company’s well-known shopping bags will be available. Ahead of the debut coming up on Friday, keep an eye on the official Telfar website for further information.

Of course, prepare yourself with a debit card or a One-time card from Klarna in hand, and have check out information ready to go.

Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favor.