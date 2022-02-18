MadameNoire Featured Video

Telfar continues to keep fashion lovers on their toes.

On social media, people have been sharing their strong opinions on the brand’s newest bag, which officially debuted on Feb. 16 amid New York Fashion Week.

The all-black circle-shaped accessory, named the Round Telfar Circle Bag, is the unisex brand’s most expensive to date and retails for $567. The 11×11 accessory has 5.2 inches of depth, perfect for one’s on-the-go essentials.

Along with zip closures, two hidden pockets, and a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, the versatile accessory piece’s front and back feature Telfar’s now-iconic “T-inside-a-C” logo, as described by Complex.

The bag dropped on Wednesday night and sold out fairly quickly, as most of Telfar’s releases do.

Interestingly yet unsurprisingly, users on social media have divided feelings of the brand’s newest addition to its fleet of handbags. Much of the conversation stems from the fact that Telfar’s ethos is “Not for you — for everyone,” and brand founder Telfar Clemens priding his business on it making viral fashion accessible.

Moreover, others pointed out that paying over $500 for the circle bag seemed over-the-top, considering it’s made with faux leather.

Telfar stans contrastingly highlighted that the brand’s viral Shopping Bag, which ranges in size and is priced from $150-$257, hasn’t become more expensive — even after Beyonce rocked it last year.

Since heritage brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Hermes have been known to up their prices due to new drops, supply chain issues, and simply based on the principles of supply and demand, some shoppers also argued that it’s fair a Black-owned brand such as Telfar does the same.

Telfar continues to expand its offerings and intersect the worlds of fashion, fine art, technology, and viral internet success — the proof is in the pudding.

