A Telfar store is coming to New York City very soon, according to the popular brand’s creator Telfar Clemens.

On March 14, the bubbling designer appeared on The Breakfast Club where it was revealed that Telfar would be opening up their first flagship store sometime “this year” at an undisclosed location. Its incredible news for fans since ordering the brand’s colorful shopping bags can take anywhere from 10 to 14 business days to receive, and that’s if you’re lucky enough to snag one before they sell out.

Clemens started the bustling company back in 2005, and launched the Telfar Shopping Bag line in 2014. The fun and diverse bags remained somewhat of a niche among underground fashion fans until 2020 when Clemens received the American Accessory Designer of the Year award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America for his fun and innovative cultural aesthetic. Telfar quickly caught the attention of celebrities like Oprah who named the brand’s stellar bags as one of her “favorite things” of 2020. Over the last few years, Telfar has begun selling a wide variety of different items including belts, hoodies shoes, and hats. Recently, the Telfar Camo Hoodie was spotted in an episode of Euphoria, and of course, viewers flocked to the site to get their hands on one before it sold out within seconds.

Earlier this month, the brand announced the launch of their chocolate circle bags, one of their most expensive bags to date. The cute purse comes with a hefty price tag of $567, but luckily shoppers can use an app called Klarna to pay down their purchase in four easy installments. Typically, Telfar bags range anywhere from $150 to $257.

Check out Telfar Clemens’ entire interview with The Breakfast Club below.

….And be on the look out! Telfar appears to be gearing up for a big drop soon on March 25, in collabartion with a top secret brand. Looks like their forthcoming release is set to drop at 12pm EST, too.

