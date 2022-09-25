MadameNoire Featured Video

We live in a society that likes to put things and people in clean boxes that are easy to designate and organize. Bisexual individuals have never quite fit into those boxes, and as such, they’ve often been left out of conversations about rights and equality. Bisexual Pride Day serves to raise awareness of the social, economic and health disparities faced by the bisexual community (which does encompass sexually fluid and queer individuals).

Created by three bi activists from the U.S., Bisexual Pride Day also known as Bisexuality Day or Bi Visibility Day, kicked off on Sept. 23, 1999, and has been celebrated annually ever since. Literature has always been a powerful tool in providing a sense of connection. Authors have long been the souls brave enough to depict stories and share truths that much of mainstream media and conversations leave out. That could not be truer of Black bisexual authors and books. For this year’s Bisexual Pride, grab a comforting beverage in a cozy corner and curl up to one of these books written by Black bisexual authors.

Little & Lion

By Brandy Colbert

Get it on Amazon

An ambitious young adult novel that can appeal to older readers, Little & Lion explores coming of age and loyalty themes through its flawed but deeply lovable main character Suzette. It takes place in Los Angeles, where Suzette has just returned from boarding school in England. During her time back home, she struggles with the feelings she still has for her roommate back at boarding school, while simultaneously falling for the same girl that her brother likes, all the while assisting her brother with his battle with a new borderline personality disorder diagnosis. It’s the perfect storm for a young person to learn what they stand for and what it means to be there for people they love.