Tabitha Brown may soon be coming to a city near you to spread her joyful energy and plant-based recipes.

The social media influencer and author announced on Aug. 29 that she’s headed on an eight-city U.S. promotional tour for her new cookbook, Cooking From the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations.

Attendees will get a dose of Brown’s sugar, spice and all things nice once the tour kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina on Oct. 1.

“🎉 Alright family, it’s that time again!!! I’m so excited to announce that I’m going on tour for my new cookbook, Cooking from the Spirit 🎉 ,” she announced on Instagram. “October 1st!!! 🎉 Honey we gonna have a good time!! Some new cities that I’ve never been to have been added to the line up 🙌🏾. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. local time ❤️. Spread the word and see y’all soon!!!!”

Tabitha Brown’s Cookbook Tour 2022

One of the vendors supplying tickets for the tour described the event as an evening “that will not only serve as a remedy for the body, but a restorative for the soul.”

Brown’s cookbook tour news comes as the personality’s Food Network show It’s CompliPlated! was switched from primetime to Tuesdays at 1 p.m.

“There is not a company, there is not a network, there is not a person, place, or thing that is going to change who I am,” Brown said last month in response to the air time switch.

“I’m not going to shift a little bit for your audience. I’m not going to talk a little bit different for your comfort,” she continued. “If it ain’t enough for you, then you’re not for me. And if I bring it to your attention that — ‘Wait, I don’t like how this feels; I feel like you’re trying to change me or erase my personality or my culture’ — and you get upset by that instead of hearing me from my heart, I also don’t want to be in business with you.”

Regarding the move, A Food Network spokesperson told PEOPLE: “Tabitha’s energy and unique point of view are the reasons that we will continue to support It’s CompliPlated. We’ve moved the series to our daytime cooking block where diehard cooking fans, especially those who are looking for vegan dishes, can enjoy it.”

Cooking From the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations is now available for pre-order. The cookbook’s release falls on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

More information about tickets for the book tour can be seen here.

