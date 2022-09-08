MadameNoire Featured Video

The Obamas official White House portraits were unveiled during a special ceremony on Sept. 6.

The couple’s arrival at their former Washington, D.C. residence was their first joint return to The White House, CNN reports.

The Obamas’ visit “marked the first time in 10 years that a sitting president has invited former leadership back for a revealing of the portraits,” according to NPR.

As the outlet further explained, the tradition “stalled” during the Trump administration.

The Obama’s portraits in The White House contrast those of their counterparts — as they historically represent the nation’s first African-American president and First Lady.

Barack’s likeness was depicted by Robert McCurdy, and Michelle’s by Sharon Sprung.

McCurdy’s photorealist-style painting shows the political figure in a clean-cut black suit, white button-up shirt and light grey tie.

The former president sports a slight smile as he proudly wears an American flag pin on his jacket’s lapel.

Sprung approached her interpretation of the former First Lady with a “contemporary realism” approach, CNN further detailed.

Michelle is gracefully posed, seated on a couch in the Red Room of the White House.

The Becoming author wears a light blue dress, elegant drop earrings, her wedding ring and her hair in shoulder-length brushed-through curls.

Michelle noted in an Instagram post shared on Sept. 7 that Sprung “is a brilliant artist who joins a small, but mighty group of women who have painted an official White House portrait.”

“These portraits by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung will hang in the White House alongside portraits of other presidents and first ladies dating back to George and Martha Washington,” added Obama on Instagram. “I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle. Her portrait is stunning. And I want to thank Robert McCurdy for taking on a much more difficult subject and doing a fantastic job with mine.”

“When future generations walk these halls and look up at these portraits, I hope they get a better sense of who Michelle and I were. And I hope they leave with a deeper understanding that if we could make it here, they can do remarkable things, too,” Number 44 noted.

