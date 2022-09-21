MadameNoire Featured Video

“A Different World” star Kadeem Hardison made a shocking confession on TV’s One’s upcoming episode of “Uncensored.” From 1987 to 1993, Hardison played the funny and charismatic Dwayne Wayne, on the Cosby Show spin-off, that followed the ups and downs of student life at the fictional HBCU Hillman College. The actor played the onscreen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy’s character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on “Uncensored”, off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.

Over the years, viewers adored watching Dwayne and Whitley’s romance blossom and progress throughout the iconic TV series. If you remember, at one point, the fictional couple even got married later on in the season. But while Hardison was pretending to love Whitley’s character, the actor said he was truly smitten for actress Cree Summer in real life. If you remember, Summer played Whitley and Dwayne’s friend, Winifred “Freddie” Brook on the show. In his upcoming interview, Hardison recalled how he and Summer went from “best friends” to lovers.

“One night we went out and then we started kissing, and the next thing you know, she was telling me she was in love with me, and I was just stunned,” the K.C. Undercover star said in a trailer for the forthcoming episode. “Then I had to pretend to be in love with Jasmine while being in love with Cree.” After their romance blossomed, the real-life couple could be seen at red-carpet premieres holding hands and being affectionate during their year-long relationship.

Hardison and Summer shared a quick on-screen kiss

At one point during season five of the show, the former lovebirds even managed to sneak in an onscreen kiss. The brief clip captures Summer pulling Hardison in for a quick smooch as Whitley stops to hug and chat with her friend Kimberly Reese on the show. In 2019, a fan of the sitcom on Twitter shared a clip from the episode, tagging Summer and Hardison to explain the quick peck.

“I need answers,” a Twitter user named @Carnage45__ wrote, to which Summer replied:

“We thought we were slick @KadeemHardison.”

Hardison commented back,”..I’d say we were, only took em 25 yrs to catch up.”

Eager to find out more about Hardison and Summer’s buzzing offscreen romance? Check out the “Uncensored” season premiere on Sunday, Sep. 25 at 10p/9c on TV One. And don’t forget to tune in on Sept. 24 as Hardison and Guy celebrate “A Different World’s” 35th anniversary with an all-day marathon on TV One. The fun kicks off at 6 a.m.