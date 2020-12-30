Have Cree Summer And Husband Angelo Pullen Called It Quits?

Cree Summer is one of many hoping that 2021 pans out better than the past 12 months. Although for her, she’s gone through trying times a bit longer.

Often the former Different World actress and musician will post images of her friends and family on social media, including her husband, Angelo Pullen, two daughters, who she affectionately refers to as her “Savages,” and her brother, Rainbow. While they all have brought her joy, a year ago this week, the actress took to Instagram sharing a personal message about a difficult 2019 as she looked ahead with hope to 2020.

Her caption read, “Hands down This was one of the worst years of my life . One step at a terrified time , one f–king thought at a time .The sun continued to rise , My Savages give me millions of reasons to smile and My Sisters make me laugh when I don’t want to . Even Pain has a silver lining , and the gifts are deeper than the sea .”

Summer never offered details on what made 2019 challenging for her, but on Tuesday afternoon (Dec 30), she posted a picture that included a hint at one possibility, labeling herself a “single Mama.”

“Being a single Mama ain’t for the f–king weak it’s for the Tender,” she wrote. “Thank you Creator for My Babies , for This deep , sacred sacrifice. I am humbled by the responsibility , still We must Never forget to keep Mothering ourselves .”

In the accompanying picture, Summer kneels between her two daughters, 9-year-old Brave Littlewing and 7-year-old Hero Peregrine. All three are sporting sweatbands on the same wrist and grinning with their tongues out.

Her comments about being a single mother left people wondering if 2019 marked the beginning of the end of her marriage to Pullen, a filmmaker and photographer who is the father of her girls.

It’s unclear when the pair wed, but they welcomed their daughters in 2011 and 2013.

Whatever the situation is with the Summer and Pullen, with the star’s joyous way of seeing the ups and downs of parenting solo, she has a positive outlook going into the new year.