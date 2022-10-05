MadameNoire Featured Video

When it comes to sex – with a partner or with yourself – there can be a mad dash to that orgasm. Sometimes, your partner rushes to theirs without even considering yours. But, your vagina and entire body deserve more attention and time than a few fast-paced moments under the sheets. And there is a lot more to get out of sensual moments besides that big O. Connecting with your body on an intimate level can have emotional and mental health benefits. This is something that was recognized long ago by healers in ancient Indian communities who created the yoni massage. Perhaps you’ve heard of the yoni massage and were curious about it. Because it can represent different things for different people, there is some mystery around this ancient healing practice. Here’s a look at what a yoni massage is, its benefits and how to perform one.

What Is A Yoni Massage?

Yoni comes from the Sanskrit word “vagina,” which translates to “sacred place.” This word sets the tone for the experience of the yoni massage, because it’s meant to remind you how powerful the vagina is, and how central it is to physical and emotional health. In simple terms, a yoni massage involves several massaging motions over the vagina, stomach, legs and breasts. It is done slowly, with prolonged attention on each body part.

Yoni massage is part of the tantric practice, which typically involves deep breathing, yoga, and meditation to boost sexual energy. However, it is not intended to be solely erotic, and in some cases, isn’t sexual at all. The main goal of a yoni massage is to help you be more in tune with your body, learning what feels good to you and what your body wants. A yoni massage gives you the opportunity to explore what feels good, without the added pressure of pleasing a partner. The focus is entirely on your body and your sensations.

While there are certainly physical upsides to the yoni massage – and orgasm sometimes occurs – many people say that it’s more of an emotional and/or spiritual experience.