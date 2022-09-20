MadameNoire Featured Video

Jordyn Woods is known for her trendy style and now she is bringing her fashionable taste to SHEIN. She has teamed up with the brand and curated a line of her favorite looks.

“The SHEIN x Jordyn Woods collection highlights her glamorous, cool-girl aesthetic with looks inspired by the French glamour of the Moulin Rouge,” the press release read. “Showcasing daring daytime looks and adding edge to evening chic, styles include chic mid- and mini-dresses, bralette tops, shackets, bodycon dresses, bodysuits, matching sets and more.”

With the Jordyn Woods collection, she is making sure the ladies can look like a million bucks without spending a pretty penny. Her collection consists of classy looks fit for the next cocktail party, girls night out or birthday bash. Pieces includes glitzy dresses, bralettes, bodysuits, bodysuits and more. Every piece hugs your curves and oozes with sexiness. Prices range from $7 to $49.

“I have really loved working with SHEIN on this collection. It fits my style perfectly and I can’t wait to see people wearing it,” Woods said in the press release.

Woods told Us Weekly that she wanted everyone who slips into anything from her collection to feel confident.

“I just want people to feel confident and to feel like they’re making a statement in their own life,” the 24-year-old said. “Confidence is the sexiest thing you can wear … and I’m all about being the center of attention in your own life.”

This drop comes just days shy of her birthday on Sept. 23. The looks also representing how her style is changing.

“I’m turning 25, I’m evolving my style and who I am as a person. I’m showing up for myself,” she added. “I think we are all evolving, and it doesn’t hurt to feel sexy and confident throughout that journey.

Take a look at the collection here.