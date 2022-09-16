MadameNoire Featured Video

Shereé Whitfield didn’t get praise and the critical acclaim she expected after releasing her long-awaited clothing line, She by Shereé. After it dropped, not only was she bashed for the high prices and low quality, but people noticed her pieces were too similar to fast fashion brand Shein. This disappointment led to her becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is addressing the not so great response to She by Shereé. During a chat with journalist Gibson Johns, she said she and Shein used the same vendor, which she wasn’t aware of. The plan was to incorporate other pieces from other merchants with her collection of custom pieces. She added that if one vendor sells to one company, like Fashion Nova, they shouldn’t sell to anyone else.

Whitfield added that this has happened before and she didn’t understand why she was getting dragged on the internet.

“This isn’t the first time this has been done,” she said. “I don’t know why people are holding me to a different degree than everybody else.”

Shereé Whitfield also spoke on dealing with the naysayers throughout the 14-year journey of bringing She by Shereé to life. She said she felt that people were treating her like she was the first person to have a dream and have difficulty bringing it to fruition.

“It just took a while and life happens,” she said. “I wasn’t consistently working on this. I had other things going on. With that negativity it was a lot.”

Whitfield recently discussed the website crash that happened after the clothing line’s release. She said while it was a bummer, it was a clear indicator that she has many supporters.

“This is just another example of over-promising and underdelivering,” Whitfield told Women’s Health. “But I am so grateful. I stand in prayer; I have chills even thinking about how many people are still interested at this time. To continue to have the website crash…it sounds bad, but it’s actually a good thing.”

Watch her full interview below.