Actress Taylour Paige has some of her social media followers wondering if she’s engaged to a mystery man. The Zola star’s most recent Instagram post showcases photos of a gorgeous, shiny and sizable rock on the ring finger of her left hand.

In the first photo, Paige is seen with her arm wrapped around a man whose face and back are turned away from the camera. While much about the mystery man can’t be identified, the photo captures Paige’s assumed lover with a hint of a beard and a tattoo on the back of his head that reads “Keep Me In Mind.”

The other photo shows Paige with an outstretched arm, showing off her new rock at a Kendrick Lamar concert. This comes as no surprise to fans as Paige recently starred in Lamar’s short film, We Cry Together, from the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ track of the same name.

Although subtle, Paige holds a book up to her face revealing only her eyes and a glimpse of her new ring in the last photo.

Paige shared the photos on Sept. 19 and tagged the luxury retailer Tiffany & Co.

“Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it’s your way too. #tiffanylock @tiffanyandco,” she penned in the post’s caption.

Social media users filled the actress’ comments with congratulatory messages — and some questioned who the man in the photo might be.

Paige was previously romantically linked to actor Jesse Williams, although the former couple split in 2021, according to Radar Online.

The former couple made their red carpet debut as a couple in May 2019.

Paige hasn’t confirmed the engagement or identity of the man in the photo — but we wish her a lifetime of love with her mystery man if the speculation is true.

