The romance between Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige is still going strong after three years. Last year, when the two went public with their love, Paige said that Williams was the “other half of her soul.”

Now, the two are talking more in depth about their love story in the GQ’s Modern Lovers issue.

The two spoke not only about the night they first met but the way their relationship was prophesized by a healer Paige was seeing.

The year was 2018. Both Williams and Paige were attending an Emmy’s party when Paige just so happened to walk past Williams wearing a red dress.

She said of the moment, “I parted the red seas in my red dress. I looked like the emoji.”

Williams didn’t know who she was but was eager to find out.

“I was in the middle of a conversation with a very close friend, and she walked by. Everything got quiet. I stopped that conversation and said, ‘I’ll be right back.’ I just zoomed in on her. The rest of the night, we were this close to each other, talking, laughing, dancing, and ended up together in conversation until six in the morning.”

But Paige has an interesting, spiritual backstory to their first meeting.

“Little did he know. I had spotted him first.”

Paige said she was experiencing a time in her life where everything seemed to be falling apart. She began seeing a healer who assured her a “mysterious ‘J’” would play a significant role in her life.

The healer said the man would be older than her and work in the same industry. The healer claimed the two would meet in a dark, crowded space.

Paige shared that the night before the two met she had a dream that she was sleeping next to Williams. So Paige had been waiting for him to show up.

And when he did, she said a calm washed over her.

“It was just like, ‘There he is.’ Almost like, ‘Where have you been?’ ”

Interestingly enough, until he met Paige, Williams didn’t exactly share her flair for the kismet.

“Jesse can be very literal—facts, facts, facts,” Paige says. “We came from very different worlds,” Williams explains. “She’s very feminine and into spiritual planes, astrology. I’m very practical, fact-based, and masculine.”

But being with Paige opened him up in a different way.

“I was having a wild, unfamiliar, uncomfortable experience, because it was all just happening in a very spiritual way—a way that’s not how I usually arrange things in my life. But I’d been going through a lot of transitions in life, and I had deliberately positioned myself to be open to saying yes, to be available to whatever, more than I had in the past,” he continues. “I don’t often let things happen to me. But because I had decided I was going to be open, I didn’t pull the brake like I normally would. I didn’t try to control, or position, or take a breath, and I just went along for the ride, as scary as that was and has been. She blew in—”

Still, while he was open with getting to know Paige, he was still very intentional about protecting her and their newfound relationship from the outside world.

“Let’s be honest, I have a lot of press around my personal life,” Williams says wearily. “To go out is very likely to be photographed and declare something between me and another person who I’m just getting to know. I was very protective of not putting her through that and putting myself through that.”

You can read their full article in GQ, here.