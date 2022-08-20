MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon are headed towards holy matrimony again. The lovebirds have obtained their marriage license from the Howard County Clerk’s Office in Maryland, People reported. In Howard County, you have to wait two days before you and your spouse tie the knot after obtaining the marriage license.

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon were high school sweethearts who married in 2005. They divorced in 2012 after welcoming two sons, Corey and Carter.

Even though they called it quits, they continued to live together. Their sons didn’t even realize their parents had divorced.

“My kids, they didn’t even realize we were divorced,” Dixon said on Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “They didn’t know we had gone through a rough time! They found out a lot of stuff about our relationship and our family from the show, because their friends are telling them. So then they come and tell us, ‘So why this? Why that?’ So I’d have to tell them, ‘We’re good, aren’t we? We’re good! Don’t worry about that.'”

Juan Dixon caught some backlash after the last season due to his insensitive response to Robyn Dixon’s bout with depression during the pandemic. After being able to overcome it, she said he realized how mean he was to her.

“I am feeling a lot better, thanks to a lot of viewers of the show who’ve shown so much support and understanding,” she said. “I think he was so used to me holding everything down and doing everything. He wasn’t used to seeing me not handling things the way I normally do.”

He popped the question in December 2019 during season five. When he proposed, he didn’t go with a traditional diamond for the engagement ring.

“An untraditional relationship calls for a non-traditional ring!” she wrote on Instagram. “I told a little birdie that if Juan ever proposed, I didn’t want a diamond ring…that didn’t work out too well the first time, lol. I fell in love with the pink morganite stone because I wanted something with significance and meaning. Morganite represents unconditional love — something that our relationship exhibits and has relied upon.”

There’s no word on when the Dixons will be getting remarried but it could be soon. The marriage license will expire in February 2023.