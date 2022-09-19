MadameNoire Featured Video

Breaking actor John Boyega is doubling down on his dating preference for a woman with some melanin.

In a recent interview with British GQ, the actor briefly described his type before mentioning details on what he’s looking for in a romantic partner and relationship.

“I only date Black,” Boyega told the publication. “Then it’s about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?”

“I’m very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don’t want you in their business,” he added.

Boyega additionally highlighted that while his life was primarily focused on his career in his 20s, he’s shifted towards equally prioritizing his romantic life now in his 30s.

“Both are a priority,” the actor reportedly said with a laugh. “That’s changed. I’m 30 now. From 28, I just worked on getting peace and getting myself together. Moving with honesty and transparency. No misleading. No lying. And being devoted to what I commit myself to. I mean, that’s the mental prep, but the field…”

Regarding whether he contrastingly used to play the romantic field as a ladies’ man, the actor jokingly referenced his Nigerian tribal background.

“Come on, [I’m] Yoruba,” he teasingly noted. “When I was in college, I was the guy. I had many wives.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Boeyga shared that his parent’s long-lasting marriage was more of a motivating factor for finding his life partner than the entertainment industry’s pressures.

“Being in the public eye, they would prefer if you had the wife and family,” he explained. “It’s the ultimate PR package. But my parents have been together for 35 years. There’s nothing that this world can do in terms of pressure to make me be inspired by anything else but my parents.”

More On John Boyega’s Type

Boyega’s recent openness about his dating preferences comes after the actor shed more light on the topic during an interview with Bevy Smith last month.

“Yea, yea — we’ve got to be honest. You know, before I wouldn’t have said [my preferences] at [ages] 27, 28. Now I’m like, ‘No, no, you’ve got to speak it into existence,'” the actor said. “Brown and thick. Melanin levels past 75 percent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good.”

“The beard might not grow long, but the finances do,” Boyega jokingly added on his appeal.

