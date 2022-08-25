MadameNoire Featured Video

British actor John Boyega got candid about his dating preferences in a recent interview with author and host Bevy Smith.

The 30-year-old Golden Globe winner shared what physical attributes he’s looking for in an ideal romantic partner during a guest appearance on Smith’s podcast, Bevelations.

Boyega’s details were prompted after Smith said she read somewhere that he likes his women “brown and thick.”

“Yea, yea — we’ve got to be honest. You know, before I wouldn’t have said that at [ages] 27, 28. Now I’m like, ‘No, no, you’ve got to speak it into existence,'” Boyega told Smith. “Brown and thick. Melanin levels past 75 percent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good.”

When Bevy said she would show Boyega pictures of her niece to get his thoughts on whether they’d be compatible, the actor said he has no problem with family getting involved in initiating romantic arrangements.

“I’m an African man as well, so we’re used to that,” said Boyega. “We’re used to that process. My aunties have been sending me the WhatsApp messages [about potential ladies.] You know, you just got to filter them through.”

Interestingly, Boyega said he wouldn’t have been so candid about his dating preference before because of how it might affect him in the “industry.”

“The beard might not grow long, but the finances do,” the actor joked on his appeal.

Elsewhere in the interview, Boyega reflected on the longstanding relationship between his mother and father.

“My mom and dad have been together for 25 years, so that’s the system I will follow,” the actor stated. “It’s nice to survive with your companion by your side. I’m sure it’s a good thing. But I’ve never experienced it.”

