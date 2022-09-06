MadameNoire Featured Video

Shereé Whitfield has launched her long-awaited clothing line, SHE by Sheree, after a 14-year delay. To many peoples’ surprise, Whitfield nailed a successful fashion show that aired on the season finale of the Bravo network show Real Housewives Of Atlanta, People reported. It’s been a longtime coming for the self-proclaimed designer who has been the butt of jokes and public criticism around her inability to get the apparel brand off the ground.

Nonetheless, Whitfield stayed in the race and eventually crossed the finish line— even if it is 14 years later. Whitfield said:

“I want everyone who feels like they can’t do it to keep pushing with prayer, determination, hard work … It will definitely pay off,” the outlet reported.

Shereé’s fashion show had quite the turnout. According to The Daily Dish, many of RHOA’ were in attendance to lend support to their cast mate. Kandi Burruss showed up with husband Todd Tucker. Marlo Hampton was in the building, as was Kenya Moore. —And despite ongoing conflict, Drew Sidora came through with her husband Ralph Pittman. Of course, Whitfield’s family was present: her mother and three children, and surprisingly her exes former football player Bob Whitfield and formerly incarcerated Tyrone Gilliams, who she had zero tolerance and few words for stating, “It is a wrap on prison Bae.”

Success aside, She by Shereé has not been exempt from public dragging —and site malfunction. Social media users were quick to point out the similarities of workout wear between She by Shereé and Shein brand. Reality show celebrity and Haus of Vicious star Tami Roman jumped in the comments to defend Shereé:

To further complicate matters, the SHE by Shereé website has crashed, giving the public another opportunity to go in.

