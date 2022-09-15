MadameNoire Featured Video

plant-based meats

Source: GMVozd / Getty

Meat was the center of the American diet just decades ago. But today, many people are recognizing the benefits – and even the urgency – of going vegetarian. MADAMENOIRE featured a piece on the many personal benefits of eating less meat, from having more energy to saving money. But if you need a more global reason, there’s the fact that livestock contribute to 14.5% of greenhouses gases, according to UC Davis.

Not surprisingly, people are looking for tasty ways to eat fewer animal products. PR Newswire reports that the plant-based meat market is set to be worth $24.9 billion by the year 2030.

If you’re new to swapping out the real thing for plant-based burgers, pepperoni and more, the options can be overwhelming at first. Here’s a complete guide to plant-based meats to help you make informed choices on your vegetarian-leaning journey.

 

Some Mimic Meat. Some Do Not.

Roasting Vegan Skewers and Vegan Sausages on BBQ Grill

Source: GMVozd / Getty

If you are going to swap out some (or all) of your meat for faux meat, it’s important to know that some plant-based products are meant to emulate the real thing, and some are not. Understanding this and differentiating between the two can help you manage your expectations.

One example is plant-based burgers. Some are made from a texturized product (which we’ll get to) that mimics ground beef. However, some are made with any combination of pea protein, cauliflower, brown rice and/or black beans and are not made to resemble real meat. They’re simply there as an alternative patty to put between two buns.

