Meat was the center of the American diet just decades ago. But today, many people are recognizing the benefits – and even the urgency – of going vegetarian. MADAMENOIRE featured a piece on the many personal benefits of eating less meat, from having more energy to saving money. But if you need a more global reason, there’s the fact that livestock contribute to 14.5% of greenhouses gases, according to UC Davis.

Not surprisingly, people are looking for tasty ways to eat fewer animal products. PR Newswire reports that the plant-based meat market is set to be worth $24.9 billion by the year 2030.

If you’re new to swapping out the real thing for plant-based burgers, pepperoni and more, the options can be overwhelming at first. Here’s a complete guide to plant-based meats to help you make informed choices on your vegetarian-leaning journey.

Some Mimic Meat. Some Do Not.

If you are going to swap out some (or all) of your meat for faux meat, it’s important to know that some plant-based products are meant to emulate the real thing, and some are not. Understanding this and differentiating between the two can help you manage your expectations.

One example is plant-based burgers. Some are made from a texturized product (which we’ll get to) that mimics ground beef. However, some are made with any combination of pea protein, cauliflower, brown rice and/or black beans and are not made to resemble real meat. They’re simply there as an alternative patty to put between two buns.