As we move more towards a world in which everyone is accepted and loved no matter to whom they’re sexually attracted, maybe we can take a step further and accept people no matter what they’re attracted to. Yup, we’re talking fetishes. A fetish is defined by

Merriam Webster Dictionary as follows:

“An object of irrational reverence or obsessive devotion :PREPOSSESSION An object or bodily part whose real or fantasied presence is psychologically necessary for sexual gratification and that is an object of fixation to the extent that it may interfere with complete sexual expression. ”

People often confuse fetishes with kinks , and while kinks might contain fetishes, they are not one in the same.

Fetishes are specific, focused and not necessarily activity-driven like BDSM or role-play. Of course, when someone’s fetish is indulged, they might get in the mood for things like BDSM or role-play. You’ve likely heard of some of the more mainstream fetishes like a foot fetish or even a nylon fetish. But there’s a whole world of fetishes waiting for you to explore. You never know if one of these is just the thing to reignite your naughty side.

Sports Gear

If you’ve ever found yourself feeling randy while watching Sunday night football or catching a baseball game at the bar, you might have a sports gear fetish. This fetish is all about the gear itself – not necessarily the players. Those who enjoy it might be aroused by athletic uniforms, kneepads, cleats, shoulder pads, jock straps – you name it, so long as a scoreboard is involved.