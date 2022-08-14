MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion sent the internet into a frenzy when she dropped her hot single “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, a track that appears on the rapper’s buzzing sophomore studio album Traumazine. Meg’s surprise collab with the Atlanta rapper didn’t happen by chance. According to the star, she had a drop a few hefty racks just to get Future to hop on the new song

During an interview with the L.A. Leakers this week, the Houston Hottie went into detail about how the track came to be. Thee Stallion explained that once she finished recording “Pressurelicious,” she still felt as though something was missing from the track.

“‘I recorded it one way, and I was like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,'” the Grammy-award-winner said. Meg then asked her team to inquire about the rapper’s feature price, which turned out to be a whopping $250,000.

Surprisingly, the number didn’t seem to phase Meg. “I was like, ‘Okay bet… somebody go pull $250,000 out the bank and go drop it off to Future,” the 27-year-old laughed. At the time, Meg and the “Mask Off” hitmaker were in the same city and the star was desperate to get the verse finished before the rapper took off. Thankfully, the femcee’s team was able to successfully snag the feature from Future at his desired price. Overall, the Houston native said she was thrilled with how the track came out.

“He rapped over the whole beat,” the 27-year-old gushed. “He gave me the whole Future experience..when I got his verses… I was like, ‘I’ve got to write some new verses because I’ve got to make this make sense.'”

Megan Thee Stallion fans slam Future’s seemingly weak bars

Online, some social media users felt as though Future’s verse wasn’t worth the hefty fee.

“Megan Thee Stallion paid Future $250,000 for his 186 words on Pressurelicious $1,344 per word….” wrote one fan on Twitter who tagged along a few lyrics from the rapper’s feature that read: “I’m putting it down on an Adderall, went for two hours on Adderall…”

“I’m not sure she got top-tier quality out of him,” the Twitter user added.

Another fan on Instagram wrote:

“All that mumble rapping aint worth a quarter milli for a feature, I LIKE BARS, Thats what I listen to, and Future has mumblin’…”

While a third social media user chimed in:

“Megan Thee Stallion said she paid Future 250k cash for his verse on Pressurelicious and I want my good sis to get a refund.”

Many fans felt as though Meg could have held her own weight on the track. Judging by her L.A. Leakers freestyle, we definitely agree, too!

Watch Megan Thee Stallion spit a mean 16 down below.

