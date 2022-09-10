MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Mystikal has been indicted on first degree rape charges by a grand jury after being accused of raping a woman while holding her hostage. If he is convicted of the rape and other charges against him, he could be sentenced to life in prison, Rolling Stone reported.

After being arrested on July 31, the former No Limit rapper was charged with first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, simple robbery, simple criminal damage to property and criminal damage to property, according to The New Orleans Advocate. He was also hit with drug charges due to allegedly having Xanax, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, allegedly had a dispute with a woman over finances on July 30. He is accused of taking her car keys, raping and strangling her in his Baton Rouge home. He allegedly let her leave after he took her phone and sent himself $150, WBRZ reported.

The alleged victim later visited a nearby hospital due to her injuries. While there, she was interviewed by police and identified the “Shake It Fast” rapper as the suspect.

In August, Mystikal fired his attorney in order to retain the lawyer who represented him when he was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping back in 2017. During that hearing, detective Garrett Keith testified that the woman went to his home to discuss a financial agreement. He said that the woman claimed that his behavior changed drastically after returning from the bathroom, according to the Associated Press. He said the woman claimed that he choked her, strangled her and pulled out her hair. Mystikal allegedly then apologized, the victim said, and then prayed with her and threw rubbing alcohol on her to “cleanse her of bad spirits” before raping her. Garrett also said that a broken nail, an earring and some of the victim’s braids were found in Mystikal’s home. The judge then denied his bond during this hearing.

His lawyer, Joel Pearce, is still hopeful for his client despite the indictment.

“It’s an indictment,” Joel Pearce told reporters on Sept. 8 according to NBC News. “It means nothing. We look forward to our day in court.”

The 51-year-old has been a lifetime registered sex offender since 2010. This is due to being convicted of sexual battery and extortion against his former hairstylist in 2004. He was released in 2010 after spending six years in prison.

He is currently being held at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office without bail.