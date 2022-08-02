MadameNoire Featured Video

Mystikal has been accused of rape for the third time. According to a news release, police responded a sexual assault report from a nearby hospital on July 30. After investigating, Mystikal was identified as a suspect and arrested on July 31.

The news release stated:

Detectives interviewed the victim who sustained minor injuries during the attack. Through further investigation, Michael ‘Mystikal’ Tyler was identified as a suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with First-Degree Rape, Simple Robbery, Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

He’s also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs including amphetamines, according to jail records. He is being held without bond.

His lawyer Roy Maughan told People that he expects that the former No Limit rapper won’t be behind bars for too long.

“[There is] a bail hearing at 3 tomorrow. We expect he will be released later in the week. Once he is we will begin our investigation of the allegations. There has been little opportunity to discuss them in detail thus far.”

In 2004, Mystikal was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery and extortion after being charged with aggravated rape. He was accused of forcing his hairstylist to perform sex acts on him and two of his bodyguards. He accused her of stealing $80,000 worth of checks from him and promised to not report it to the police if she performed sex acts on him, Leland “Pokie” Ellis and Vercy “V” Carter, Billboard reported. They videotaped her as well. She denied stealing checks from him.

The “Danger” rapper was released in 2010 and registered as a sex offender in Louisiana. He was also sentenced to five year probation.

In 2017, he was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping stemming from a 2016 incident at a Shreveport casino. He spent 18 months in jail before being released on a $3 million bond. The charges were dropped in December 2020 after a second grand jury decided not to indict him.