Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are expecting their second child.

Ka’oir revealed the news in a touching video where she hands her positive pregnancy test to her husband. Once he took a look at it, Gucci Mane flashed that million dollar smile. The video also showed Ka’oir getting an ultrasound with Gucci by her side.

“Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” she captioned the video announcement.

This comes nine months after she openly asked the “I Think I Love Her” rapper to have another baby.

“Ayeahhhhh @laflare1017 I need me anotha one!!! #ImissBeingPreggo #IWas9monthsHere#BabyIce,” captioned a photo of her holding her baby bump while glammed up.

Before Ice, they both had one child of their own. Gucci Mane has one teenage son that he didn’t know about until they were 10 months old. When he met his son, he was one-year-old. With his son Ice, he is truly getting to experience what it means to be a full-time father.

“I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby,” he told Billboard. “It’s not easy. It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.”

He was so happy to be a father again that he named his 2021 album Ice Daddy and released it on Fathers’ Day.

“I always want my music to talk about what was going on in my life,” says Gucci. “And the most important thing in my life now is my son.”

Ka’oir also gushed about his parenting.

“For maybe the first four weeks, [Gucci] put him to sleep every night on his chest by himself,” she said. “He’s a great dad.”