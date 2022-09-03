MadameNoire Featured Video

Alicia Keys took to social media recently to address a fan’s wildly unexpected behavior at one of her recent shows.

While Keys walked through the crowd at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena singing “Empire State of Mind” on Aug. 29, a fan grabbed the singer’s face and planted a smooch on Keys’ cheek.

For a split second, viewers can see the absolute shock that sweeps the singer’s face before she pulls away and continues performing. While the “Falling” songstress offered grace to the overzealous fan in the moment, she was disturbed by the woman’s lack of social awareness and her overt show of affection.

Keys shared a brief word about the incident in the comments of Hollywood Unlocked’s repost of the now-viral clip.

“Trust me, I was like what the F***!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???🕰🕰🕰🕰,” the singer wrote.

Social Media’s Reaction To The Fan’s Behavior At Alicia Keys’ Concert

Elsewhere in Hollywood Unlocked’s comments, social media users sounded off on the clip, expressing hilarity and dismay at the bizarre occurrence.

Their comments included:

“REALLY security????? Smh,” “Y’all gotta start learning to respect people’s space !!!!!!” “Yo she kissed her like she her daughter😂😂😂,” “Where’s Will Smith when you need em,” “Immediately no,” and “Oh hell naw.. too much goin around for that level of closeness 😂😂😂.”

The Alicia + Keys World Tour has upcoming dates in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

With major concerns surrounding public health and infectious disease, it’s wild that anyone would violate someone’s personal space and body. COVID-19 and Monkeypox is real in these streets.

What do y’all think — was the fan doing too much?

