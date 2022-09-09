MadameNoire Featured Video

For Kendra Bulluck, the road to becoming a boss in HBCU sports was not an easy one.

Today, Bulluck serves as the Executive Director and exclusive rights holder of the Orange Blossom Classic, one of the most important and historic games in all of HBCU football.

However, before Bulluck was able to make magic happen by revitalizing the Orange Blossom Classic in 2021, the mother of two had to endure a process that took more than ten years before her vision could come to fruition.

“It took some time because we had to have the right people in place, you know when you are dealing with different entities it’s a lot of things that go into it,” said Bulluck in an exclusive interview with MADAMENOIRE.

“Number one: getting everyone to understand the significance of it. Getting everyone to buy into the vision… not necessarily with them not thinking it was a good idea but just getting the right people at the table that could push it through and make it happen.”

Bulluck grew up in North Carolina but was introduced to the Orange Blossom Classic by her father who had a special affinity for FAMU’s marching band. She remembers fondly how her dad would talk about the Orange Blossom Classic weekend and the joy that it brought to the community.

“Growing up in North Carolina all I really knew about when it came to Football was HBCUs, you usually only talk about Duke, North Carolina State, and UNC when you were talking about basketball but when it came to football everything for me was HBCUs,” said Bulluck. “My Dad just had a love for the Marching 100 and he would talk about the days of the original Orange Blossom Classic when the parade would come and just how it was a huge celebration for the community.”

The game was a Florida staple from 1933-1978 and then took a 43-year hiatus before the pivotal matchup between Jackson State and FAMU last year in Miami that eventually decided the SWAC Champion. In 2022, the game will feature a rematch between these two budding rivals that will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sept. 4 at 3 PM EST and will air on ESPN 2.

The purpose of the game is primarily geared toward increasing the awareness of HBCUs and providing scholarships to high school students who want to attend HBCUs. According to Bulluck, last year the game helped raise $300,000 in scholarships and brought in an economic impact of $12 million to the city. $6 million of that money went to small minority-owned businesses.

While it’s clear that Bulluck has already created a substantial impact on the HBCU community, her visions for the Orange Blossom Classic are far from over. She is looking to expand the game past Labor Day weekend and become a force in the community beyond the competition on the gridiron.

“I don’t want the Orange Blossom Classic to be on the minds of our Fanbase just leading up to the game. I want there to be something where we can really impact our community leading up to the game,” Bulluck stated. “Where I see us going is just having that premiere experience year-round… That’s really what I would want to see. That’s the ultimate goal to be on the minds of our fans year round.”

For Bulluck reinstalling the Orange Blossom Classic into the HBCU community is the proudest moment in her career. The serial entrepreneur and community advocate has accomplished so much but feels that her ability to unite all ages is her grandest achievement.

“It’s not just being a woman in sports, that’s big and I know people are intrigued by that because there are not a lot of women in this space,” said Bulluck. “But I think this is my proudest moment but it’s one of the proudest moments because I was really able to bring something back to the community that had been dormant for so long… Being able to bring something back that has impacted multiple generations.”

Bulluck continues to break down barriers as a Black woman and excel to new heights. Her story of perseverance and dedication could be an inspiration to many looking to follow their dreams.

“Just keep going, this took a little over ten years… you’ve got to just find your why and if you don’t have that you will stop you will give up,” Bulluck explained. “You have to be consistent. If it’s something that you are passionate about and if you really want to do it, at some point it will fall into place.”



