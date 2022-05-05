MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Durk ain’t “All Love” and hip hop. The famed Chicago rapper is opening doors for young people by exposing them to HBCUs and other career advancement opportunities.

Earlier this week, Durk announced a program that will fly 20 young men to Atlanta, Georgia to participate in an HBCU college tour along with other notable events that will help them prepare for their future careers.

Through Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, these young men will be able to participate in an initiative that will connect them with highly successful C-Suite executives in various companies and industries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes (@neighborhoodheroesfoundation)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

In a social media post from the Foundation’s Instagram page, the program was explained in more detail.

“We’re investing time, money, and resources into young Black Neighborhood Heroes from the South Side of Chicago to help bring their passion to life,” the post captioned.

“We’ll be flying the first cohort of 20 young men to NYC to meet with C-Suite executives from Sony, Alamo Records, and the NY [New York] Knicks as they’ll be shadowing these seasoned professionals that look like them and share similar stories. Then we’re off to start our HBCU college tour in ATL [Atlanta]. They’ll familiarize themselves with a few historic institutions that have accredited college programs that’ll support their journey. Concluding with the NASCAR Playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway (YellaWood 500). These young men will also meet with C-Suite executives and learn about lucrative careers behind the enterprise. A great opportunity to bridge the gap between the Black Community and NASCAR.”

Lil Durk’s interest in creating an environment for success for these young people will not only impact the young men currently in the program but could potentially have lasting impacts if these young people are able to take advantage of these opportunities.

Hopefully, the generosity from the rapper will help open doors for these young men and allow them to facilitate their individual journeys to success.

RELATED CONTENT: Quavo Drops A Bag In Time For Mother’s Day, For Single Moms Living In Atlanta