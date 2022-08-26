MadameNoire Featured Video

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are known for producing some of the best Black talent in all majors and disciplines.

The business field is no exception. HBCUs have produced countless exceptional business professionals that have gone on to impact corporations and propel companies forward.

As we continue to celebrate Black Business month, we felt it was necessary to take a look at the top HBCU business programs and see how each school stacks up.

In 2020, RippleMatch, a recruitment automation company platform that helps Generation Z find jobs and careers, ranked their top 10 HBCU business programs highlighting some of the most prestigious business schools in the country.

Let’s take a look at the rankings.

1. Howard University

Arguably the most recognizable HBCU in the country, Howard University’s business program ranked first in RippleMatch’s rankings. Howard’s School of Business was ranked the greatest opportunity for minority students by the Princeton Review.



2. Hampton University

Hampton University has a unique program that offers a five-year degree track that leads students to a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree. Hampton University has been known for producing stellar business talent for decades and its impact on the business world cannot be understated.

3. Morehouse College

The Atlanta-based HBCU is located in one of the prominent areas for Black advancement. According to US News, 28% of graduates from Morehouse College every year are business majors. The historic college creates an environment for success and pushes its students to excel.

4. Bowie State University

Bowie State University has a Business Innovation Center that allows students the opportunity to network and make connections with industry professionals that could help propel students’ careers. Located in Bowie, Maryland, the school places a lot of pride in the success of all its students and dedicates resources to ensuring their success, especially in the business program.

5. North Carolina Central University

The Durham, North Carolina-based HBCU is home to historic Black business roots. In Durham, Black Wall Street was one of the most economically prosperous Black communities during the late 1800s and early 1900s. Some majors in the School of Business at NCCU have an 85-95% job placement rate, and they have an extensive career management program that begins freshman year.

6. Florida A&M University

Florida A&M is one of the highest-ranked public HBCUs every single year. The school, located in Tallahassee, Florida, sees business majors make up 8% of their graduating class every year according to US News.

7. North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina A&T State University is the largest HBCU in the country which in itself, provides a plethora of opportunities for students to elevate and advance their careers. The Greensboro, North Carolina-based HBCU also has a Center of Excellence Entrepreneurship and Innovation in addition to a speaker series that often brings some of the best business minds in the country to campus.

8. Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State University offers some innovative programs for their business students to be successful. The North Carolina HBCU established a University-Industry Collaboration Initiative where every semester students can test their business acumen by pitching ideas to industry professionals.

9. Tuskegee University

The historic institution located in southeast Alabama, put a dedicated emphasis on its marketing and management curriculum. According to US News, each year 11% of Tuskegee’s graduates are in marketing or management programs. Tuskegee has also been praised for its corporate collaborations that help students access opportunities to advance their careers.

10. Xavier University of Louisiana

The Business School at Xavier of Louisiana is one of the most unique business programs in the country. The institution makes a dedicated effort to help students become successful in their entrepreneurial endeavors. Students can receive business guidance through advisors from some of the top Fortune 500 companies in the nation.