Kathy Hilton is receiving online criticism after a major faux pas she had on a recent episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Hilton, a star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, mistook a photo of Lizzo for the character Precious from the Lee Daniels-directed 2009 film of the same name.

The RHOBH star’s slip happened during a game on the late-night show called “Will Kathy Know Them?”

When the photo of Lizzo popped up on the screen and Hilton was asked if she knew who it was, the reality star said, “I feel like I do.”

After Hilton asked if the woman in the photo was “Precious,” those around her laughed at the blunder.

“She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious,” said RHOBH co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff, who sat next to Hilton during Aug. 10’s WWHL episode.

In response to Minkoff and the cringy moment, Hilton added, “That’s what I call her! Her nickname is Precious, to me.”

Hilton’s displayed a history of mistaking names and faces on RHOBH, so the game on WWHL was fitting for her to play.

In addition to mistaking Lizzo for Gabourey Sidibe playing the character Precious, Hilton also incorrectly guessed several other celebrity faces.

As many Twitter users pointed out, mistaking Lizzo for a fictional character in a film that came out well over a decade ago was a grave blunder in this particular instance.

Following the release of the film Precious, the name became the punchline of many jokes attempting to fat shame, be colorist toward, or call Black women of a larger size ugly.

Additionally, many have tried to simplify Sidibe’s acting career to her breakout role in Precious despite her slew of credits since the film’s release.

Whether Hilton’s wrong guess was international or not, the blunder and the laughter of those around her made Black women the butt of a joke.

It’s clear Sidibe and Lizzo look nothing alike.

See more of Twitter’s reactions to the cringy moment down below.

