Brandy will forever cherish the moments she spent recording songs with Whitney Houston for the soundtrack of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

The “Vocal Bible” reflected on the time she spent in the booth with Houston during a 20/20 special about the film in honor of the 25th anniversary of its release.

“I remember like it was yesterday,” said Brandy while watching a clip of her and Houston singing “Impossible.”

“I’m nervous, but I’m not nervous because I feel soooo… I can be myself around her. And then she feels like she could be herself around me,” Brandy recalled of their feelings while recording. “And so this magic is happening, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God! She really sings like this!'”

Elsewhere in the special, Brandy said, “My dream when I was a young girl was to be a singer, have my own band and meet Whitney Houston. That was it.”

“I had no idea that my destiny would take me to a role [like] Cinderella, [or that I would] be the first woman of color to play her,” the singer added. “And then for Whitney Houston to be my Fairy God Mother… you gotta be kidding me.”

Rodger & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

To this day, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s 1997 reimagining of Cinderella is regarded as a cultural reset.

Due to its dynamic and racially diverse cast, the film is also credited with being ahead of its time concerning representation in Hollywood casting.

“[Rodger & Hammerstein’s Cinderella] became ABC’s most-watched Sunday night program in more than 10 years, garnering more than 60 million viewers on premiere night,” Billboard reports. “The television film has since gone on to become one of the most beloved adaptations of Cinderella in popular media.”

Presented by ABC News Studios, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 airs tonight, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

