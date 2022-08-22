MadameNoire Featured Video

Notorious B.I.G.’s daughter T’yanna Wallace has posted her boyfriend’s million-dollar bond following an alleged hit-and-run accident he was involved in.

Tyshawn Baldwin, the boyfriend, allegedly “fled cops [on] Aug. 10 during a routine traffic stop” in Queens, a borough of New York City, before running his car into a group of pedestrians.

Authorities arrested the 28-year-old six days later after he surrendered himself, FOX News additionally reports.

Legal documents filed in Queens Criminal Court highlight Wallace, 29, used her $1.44 million Brooklyn residence as collateral to secure Baldwin’s bond.

The latter was released on Aug. 18 and his next court date is Oct. 18, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

Social media is has not responded favorable to the news of Biggie’s daughter dropping those stacks. Commentary from Onsite is heavy on the shaming with statements like “Her Fada definitely rolling in the grave cause he rapped against such only for he to be doing it,” from user @808andyblayz.

The Hit-and-Run

Legal documents also outline that Baldwin was initially pulled over for parking his car in a buzzing Ridgewood intersection.

The 2021 Durango S.R.T. Hellcat Baldwin was driving was additionally flagged due to the vehicle’s loud exhaust and dark tinted windows.

The 28-year-old allegedly tried to flee the scene after police asked him to step out of his car once they learned his license was suspended.

Baldwin left three people injured, including a food delivery man and a mother and child duo.

The 2-year-old was reportedly in a stroller when they were hit.

“I do want to remind every one he’s presumed innocent and there’s more to this story than the NYPD’s version,” Baldwin’s attorney, Ken Belkin, told FOX News. “My client is a good man, who has never been in trouble before.”

Baldwin’s arraignment resulted in him being charged with “17 counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child” and more, the outlet further detailed.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years behind bars.

