Earlier this summer, my dad, uncle, two cousins and I were standing on my father’s front lawn down in the country, on the land of his childhood, reminiscing about the small family farm and business that once spread up and down my daddy’s street. My father’s father raised and sold hogs and chickens and slabs of wood just yards from where we were standing. Across the street, where tall trees and brush now serve as refuge for a small family of deer and all manner of racoon, squirrel and snake, there once was a small baseball field where my dad and his brothers used to play under the hot Virginia sun. As my dad and uncle pointed and talked and scratched up memory, clouds rolled into the grey-blue sky, which then quickly filled with water. I knew a rainbow would soon follow. Not because it rained while the sun was shining, but because the air was vibrating with memory. With history. With love.

Daddy joked that rainbows only show up on the white side of town. I laughed because my father is a fool, but also because I know better . When one communes with the past, with the present, with self, in that solitude, where reverence is paid, eyes are open, and hearts are ready to receive, God/Universe/The Ancestors show up—show out. Sure enough, moments after my prediction, a rainbow stretched itself high above the exact ground on which my grandmother birthed my father and his six siblings, all of whom were caught by the hands of my great grandmother , a midwife and healer who’d owned the land on which my family was standing.

This is how it happens for me when I’m paying attention. When I open my heart to receive. There will be something on my mind—a question, a concern, a memory, a desire—and there it will be, a hummingbird, buzzing directly in my face, or a swarm of lady bugs covering the whole of a window—a red bird dancing on a tree branch directly in my sightline, or, yes, a ribbon in the sky. Always, it will be something beautiful reminding me to trust my gut, my intuition.

Peek into cultures throughout time and somewhere these things hold significance. In one of the oldest continuous religious beliefs in the world, the Aborigines depict the rainbow-serpent as the creator of human beings and the keeper of waterways, the bearer of the sustenance needed for every living thing. The Greeks and Romans believed the rainbow was the embodiment of the goddess, Iris, the messenger who links the gods to humanity. Christians believe the rainbow to be a symbol of God’s promise, while the Cherokee believe it to be the hem of the sun’s coat. Any old Black southerner will remind you just how lucky lady bugs are, and they swear a red bird crossing your path is an ancestor coming back to tell you a thing or five. Hummingbird sightings mean it’s time to stop worrying and welcome joy into your life.

I make a point of noticing each of these things, if only because they are a reminder that I am never, ever moving through this life alone—that something so much bigger and more profound is clearing a path for me to understand what confuses me, to lift what may seem like it’s too heavy, to find that which I seek. At the very least, they stretch smiles all the way across my face. I see a rainbow and I look at it in the same way Alice Walker memorialized the color purple in her iconic book, “The Color Purple”: “I think it pisses God off if you walk by the color purple in a field somewhere and don’t notice it,” she wrote.