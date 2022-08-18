MadameNoire Featured Video

Five Mississippi-based Wingstop franchise locations attached to rapper Rick Ross have been fined $114,427 due to labor violations.

An investigation conducted by the Department of Labor found that Boss Wings Enterprises LLC unlawfully had its Wingstop employees pay for operational costs of the business, including their uniforms and training.

Missing funds from the register were taken out of employees’ wages — and a 15-year-old staff member worked past 10 p.m. on multiple occasions, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The misgivings ultimately resulted in many employees earning an average minimum wage below the legal federal amount of $7.25 an hour.

Boss Wings Enterprises LLC is registered under Ross’ mother Tommie Roberts, and sister Tawanda Roberts, according to Mississippi Today.

“Restaurant industry employees work hard, often for low wages, and many depend on every dollar earned to make ends meet,” said Audrey Hall, a director within the DOL’s Wage and Hours Division, in a statement issued last week.

“The law prevents Boss Wings Enterprises LLC from shifting operating costs to workers by deducting the costs of uniforms, cash register shortages or training expenses, or to allow a worker’s pay to fall below the minimum wage rate.”

Rick Ross and Wingstop respond

“Our franchise agreement requires all of our franchisees to operate under our operating standards, which requires compliance with all laws and regulations,” said a Wingstop spokesperson in an email to USA TODAY. “We were not previously aware of the DOL action against Boss Wings LLC.”

Ross seemingly addressed the results of the DOL’s investigation on his Instagram stories, Pitchfork reports.

“When you’re running a business, there will be mistakes,” the rapper reportedly said. “But as ‘The Biggest Boss,’ you never make the same mistake twice.”

“Taking accountability is big when you’re the biggest,” Ross added, according to the outlet. “Most successful people don’t take stumbling as a setback, but actually as a stepping stone to greater things.”

On Aug. 18, the rapper additionally posted a message on his Stories that said, “Married to the money. Anything else is a waste of my time…”

Ross dropped his latest album, Richer Than I Ever Been, last December.

