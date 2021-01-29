MadameNoire Featured Video

The two women at the center of a viral resurfaced video from VH1’s former show Signed have spoken out. Competitors Just Brittany and Kaiya, who were both seen singing against each other in a clip grabbed from the 2017 show, have addressed the controversy stirred up by online by users who think the two women were judged differently on their performances by judges Rick Ross, The-Dream, and Lenny S due to colorism.

In the clip, both women sing on the instrumental of the rapper’s “Aston Martin Music.” Just Brittany is the first to perform and she receives quite positive feedback despite the shakiness of the vocals.

“Your future bright shawty, your future bright,” Rick Ross said, while The Dream added, “The music’s bright.” Judge Lenny S said, “Smartest move of her life.”

When Kaiya performed her version of the song, which included a display of her vocal range and her personal take on the melody, the feedback the judges gave her was more critical. Rick Ross said, “That wasn’t the best platform for your voice — you have a unique voice, and Britt did sound better than yours.” The-Dream agreed.

Since the clip has resurfaced, many viewers have called out the judges for their assessment of the two performers, with many believing that the judges were being colorist against Kaiya, who many believed performed better, and that they favored Just Brittany, mainly because she was a light-skinned woman with a certain look. Ross admitted himself in a behind-the-scenes clip he showed her “extra love” while making the short-lived series.

While speaking with The Shade Room about how the clip has gone viral and all the new support she’s been receiving, Kaiya said even though it’s been a shock to her, she thinks the conversation happening around colorism is important.

“The resurfacing of the video is so surreal,” the performer began. “I’m humbled that a lot of people have come out in support of my journey. Colorism is a topic that needs to be discussed wholly and not summed up in one response, but it’s very disheartening to know so many go through this male or female.”

“To pin Black women and men against one another, or make it where some are seen superior is sad,” she continued. “As the years go on, I hope it’s being addressed and rectified in the future.”

Sharing what her experience was overall on the show, Kaiya said she learned a lot and grew as an artist. When asked if she’s heard from any of the judges since the clip has gone viral, she said that even though she hadn’t, she’s open to the possibility of working with any of them again in the future.

“I’ve met some really talented people, we have developed friendships, and keep in touch. The guidance and critiques, I’ve received on my overall performance have been invaluable,” she said. Speaking on Rick Ross, The-Dream, and Lenny S she added, “The men are super busy — it will be awesome to work with them again!”

On the other side of the drama, Just Brittany shared on her Instagram that she’s “happy” to see the video was garnering attention because she also believes colorism is an issue in the music industry that can get light-skinned women more opportunities than their counterparts. Speaking on Kaiya, she said that the fellow performer was a great singer and that she’d like to see women of darker complexions have more representation in the industry.

“Just Brittany, that’s me in the orange hair,” she said pointing out that she was the first singer in the video. Speaking on the conversation surrounding why the clip has resurfaced she added, “I’m happy this video is making its rounds and I want to say that colorism definitely plays a role in lighter-skinned women, like myself, having more access in the industry. Kaiya is extremely talented and I wish darker women were seen more…”

Colorism in the music industry is nothing new. Even though this clip is from a few years ago, the fact that it’s resurfaced and people have been trying to hold the judges accountable shows that consumers are tired of the way preferences for individuals of a certain look negatively impact the breadth of performers they’re exposed to, and the overall quality of music that ends up being released. As for the ladies at the center of the clip, both Kaiya and Just Brittany are still putting out music and finding their stride (Just Brittany was recently on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta), hustling their way to the top.