The Zeus Network is bringing us another show that is sure to be pure entertainment. The next series that is in the works a reality show called Baby Mamas of Los Angeles. According to social media posts, Natalie Nunn, Brittany Renner and Yasmine Lopez will be executive producing. Casting calls are currently being held.

“Executive Producers @realmissnatalienunn, @theyasminelopez, and myself are teaming up for a new series that’s going to keep you glued to your TV screens!!!,” Renner wrote on Instagram.

Natalie Nunn has become a Zeus mainstay. She executive produced Bad Boys: LA and produced and starred on Baddies: ATL. Yasmine Lopez rose to fame after appearing on the Zeus dating show, One Mo’ Chance.

The Zeus Network was established by Lemuel Plummer, who has been working in television since the tender age of 20. His network is in a class of their own, which leaves them to dominate an unique space in media.

“Right now, I don’t think we have a lot of competition. We are kind of in our own little space,” he told Black Enterprise.

Zeus encourages engagement with viewers. Under each episode there is a feed of comments left by the audience.

“One thing that we do different than most SVOD, which is subscription video on demand platforms, is that we allow our customers to comment on the episodes of every program, so they are engaged,” he added. “I mean, we’re getting tens of thousands of comments and feedback. Again, not just on social media, but our own platform.”

Big networks have tried to shut Zeus down but their attempts have been unsuccessful.

“Yes, I have received cease-and-desist letters from Viacom and VH1, who have basically told me that I’m treading in their space, which I don’t understand how I would be treading in their space,” Plummer said. “But people have definitely looked at us as a threat and made it pretty vocal. There’s a lot of challenges running a network.”