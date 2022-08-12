MadameNoire Featured Video

The student who went viral after sharing her provocative graduation pictures on Florida A&M University’s campus isn’t going down without a fight. After Terica Williams took nude photos in front of the HBCU’s mascot, the school launched an investigation. Williams could lose her degree if found guilty of misconduct. The recent grad promised that others will feel her wrath if she has to endure consequences.

“If I’m going down, three professors are going down with me,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

She also asked for prayers that she is still awarded her master’s degree in counselor education.

“All I want is for my degree to be conferred,” she wrote. “I don’t want no problems with anyone.”

Vice President of Student Affairs William Hudson, Jr., Ph.D announced that the school as looking into the matter after her photos went viral.

“The university is aware of the picture taken and is currently investigating the incident,” read a statement issued via social media.

Terica Williams showed off her bodacious body to send a message to those who judged her for the way she dressed.

“Anybody who knows me knows that I’ve been dressing provocative my whole life. There’s a lot of assumptions that have came with me accepting my body,” she wrote. “A lot of people questioned my capabilities and intelligence solely based on how I choose to dress. As I’m standing here with my Masters Degree at the tender age of 24, I am the living proof that clothes do not define you. I encouraged every body to embrace their bodies and step outside social norms.”

She did take photos with clothes on as well. In one photo, she sporting bell bottom jeans, a bright orange FAMU crewneck and a stunning afro. The 24-year-old also posed on a plunging black, shimmery gown on campus as well.

Williams also shared a few choice words dedicated to those that felt her degree should be snatched over the seductive photo.

“How the people from the highest of seven hills praying on my downfall?!,” she captioned a photo. “My degree was earned, not given. They cannot take it away. If you want FAMU to withhold my degree, then you’re the real snakes. ”