Montclair State University graduate Kathy Fevrius received the surprise of a lifetime during her college graduation last week when her boyfriend got on stage and asked for her hand in marriage.

The graduate received her BS in Public Health with a concentration in Health Systems Administration and Policy that day, according to the New Jersey-based university.

Fevrius believed she was called on stage on Thursday to be awarded an honor by her university before her boyfriend popped the big question during the College of Education and Human Services’ commencement.

His proposal took months of planning, according to a speaker at the ceremony.

Hendy Joesph, the groom-to-be, walked on stage with a large bouquet and a microphone from behind Fevrius. He then got on one knee and said, “Kathy, no words can explain my love for you. I love you. Will you marry me?”

Fevrius’ hand covered her face out of shock, but she soon said “Yes” and offered her hand to Joesph so he could put on her ring.

Some with a front-row seat to the special moment were naturally surprised by the unexpected and romantic moment. Still, it was clear by the applause and cheering in a clip from the event that everyone was happy for the two lovebirds.

It’s reported that 350 students of the college plus their loved ones witnessed Joesph’s grand gesture to his now-fiancée.

The couple began dating seven months ago and met at a church in Newark.

“He’s so caring. Oh my goodness. He doesn’t want me to suffer anytime. I love him,” Fevrius told NJ.com of her soon-to-be-spouse.

In a letter, Joesph similarly penned, “She is literally a gift sent from Heaven… Kathy is the definition of a soulmate, pure love and affection.”

See the heartwarming clip of the surprise proposal below.

