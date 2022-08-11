MadameNoire Featured Video

Meagan Good’s life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.

The actress revealed she’d like to pursue motherhood during a recent interview at the premiere of her new Netflix film, Day Shift.

While discussing her plans for the future, Good, 41, told Entertainment Tonight that she’d like to have a child in addition to chasing her personal and professional pursuits.

“A lot more directing. Hopefully kids at some point, or a kid,” Good told ET’s Kevin Fraizer. “Traveling, more traveling. Creating more vehicles for young, black girls. Make sure that they are able to show that they are more than how somebody may see them, but that they’re capable of so many different things. A lot more talking, mentoring, speaking. So, it just depends.”

Meagan Good In Day Shift

Set to become available on Netflix on Aug. 12, Day Shift follows an L.A.-based vampire hunter that “has a week to come up with the cash to pay for his kid’s tuition and braces.”

“Trying to make a living these days just might kill him,” the movie’s description entices.

Alongside Good, the film stars fellow big names — including Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg.

“Man, it’s been amazing. It’s been such a crazy, crazy year but it’s been like so many blessings. So many good things. So much learning and growth,” said Good at the film’s premiere.

“To be able to work on a show with girls that I actually really love and producers that I love. [Those that] love me, see me, create things for me — to be able to do this film with Jamie and Datari and J.J. and Snoop and everything,” the actress added, speaking on the “blessings” of her roles in the Amazon Prime Video hit show Harlem and in Day Shift.

“The biggest thing for me, I was like, as I got into my 40s — I want to do more action. I want to do more kick a*s stuff. I want to show that we do this at this age. We are our best and moving into our best to come,” Good added.

