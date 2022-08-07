MadameNoire Featured Video

Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson are the living personifications of happy and unbothered! Over the weekend, the famous stars were photographed having fun on a yacht in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea during their visit to Sardinia, according to the Daily Mail. Wearing a tiny yellow bikini, Blige, 51, showed off her bodacious curves as she sipped on a few drinks. Henson, also 51, donned a skimpy light pink and yellow two-piece bathing suit. The Empire star was all smiles as she partied it up with her bestie Blige.

One photo captured the celebs sipping on a glass of something bubbly as they chilled in a gigantic flotation device.

On social media, fans and supporters showered the gal pals with praise for how good they look at 51.

“Hope I look half as good as these soul queens at 45!” wrote one fan. While another user chimed in:

“@maryjblige @tarajiphenson what I need to do to be a crewmate on y’all boat I swear y’all looking way to good.”

Talk about the ultimate girls’ trip!

Henson and Blige formed an inseparable friendship after they worked on the 2009 film I Can Do Bad All By Myself together. Over the years, the ladies have leaned on each other for support and inspiration. During the Billboard Music Awards in May, Henson gave a heartwarming speech about the R&B legend during her beautiful Icon Award tribute.

“You have sung our joy. You have sung our pain and you gave a girl like me from southeast D.C from the hood a story and a voice. I love you and congratulations,” said Henson.

Prior to that, Blige gushed about Henson’s achievements in 2020, when the actress was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“You have been a total inspiration to me. … We meet people in the industry and they’re not nice,” Blige said. “I’ve never had a friend that I can call while I’m on set and say, ‘How do I do this as an actress’ and you helped me when I needed help. And in my mind, that’s rare, because people don’t share and you’re a sharer. So thank you for being a giver and a sharer,” she added.

Congrats to Mary and Taraji for looking fine and fit at 51!

