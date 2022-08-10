MadameNoire Featured Video

The woman who became the first person diagnosed with monkeypox in Georgia has given an update. Camille Seaton, has been very transparent about her experience with the novel virus, which causes a painful lesions on the body that can last for a month. Seaton has lesions on her face, hands and the rest of her body.

In a recent social media post, she showed what her face looks like 25 days after her diagnosis. The lesions look like scabs now but are still very visible.

Camille Seaton said she began noticing bumps on her face on July 11. She assumed it was acne but once they turned white and more bumps appeared, she went to the emergency room. After being tested on July 16, she learned a few days later that she had monkeypox.

“I was touching a lot of money,” the 20-year-old told People. “The mask laws were lifted so we weren’t wearing any masks. I wasn’t wearing any gloves. I just wasn’t being careful and I touched my face and my body and I’m transferring a whole bunch of germs subconsciously.”

The painful lesions significantly affected her ability to carry out her activities of daily living.

“I have a lot on my hands, so it was hard for me to do anything with my hands,” she said. “I couldn’t hold my phone. I couldn’t do anything around the house. I couldn’t even fold my clothes. It was extremely painful.”

Her three-year-old daughter has been staying with family until she heals, the Daily Mail reported. To treat the virus, she has been taking amoxicillin and steroids. She said she was not offered the monkey pox vaccine.

Seaton also cautioned people to be careful and do what they can to protect themselves.

“​​It really attacks you and takes a toll on you. It’s very, very painful. I want people to know that it’s here and it’s spreading. It’s not a joke,” Seaton added. “I can do what I can for the scars…they will fade but you will forever notice that they’re there.”

Symptoms of moneypox include chills, swollen lymph nodes, fever, exhaustion. muscle aches, sore throat, nasal congestion and coughing the CDC noted.