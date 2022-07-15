MadameNoire Featured Video

Lauren London sat down with Angie Martinez for her In Real Life (IRL) podcast. During their chat, she spoke in depth about her relationship with the late Nipsey Hussle and life after his death.

The mother of two said their relationship was pure love and not ego driven, something that many can’t say.

“I think a lot of them are ego-driven and they’re not pure,” she said. “So why would I take myself in this vulnerable state into my ego when I’m trying to get out of it? I’m in death of the ego space. Why do I need another? Why? Does that make my life complete? I’ll never get married. Does that mean I’m not on purpose?”

She added, “We had pure love but that does not mean that our egos did not get attached in aspects of our relationship. But we definitely had pure love, always good intention.”

Lauren London is a proud Los Angeles native just like Nipsey Hussle. Since the love of her life lived and died in the city of angels, she often thinks about relocating.

“I want to move all the time, I just know it’s not the right time for my family,” she said. “I love L.A. It’s tattooed on me. To the death of me, I love L.A., but it’s too heavy for me right now.”

Angie Martinez also acknowledged that London kept her composure during the funeral, which is hard for many to do.

“I just felt like it was surreal,” she said about that day. “I can honestly say God was carrying me through that cause I didn’t even want to get dressed. I was going to wear sweats.”

The Games People Play star said she got some unexpected advice from Diddy that difficult day.

“Puff, Puff pulled me aside and was like, ‘Look, Boog, you have showed everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility.’”

