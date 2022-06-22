MadameNoire Featured Video

On June 20, Bryannita Nicholson gave the court insight on events that occurred leading up to the tragic killing of late rapper Ermias Asghedom, better known as Nipsey Hussle. The murder trial for the heinous crime is well underway as Nicholson testifies for the prosecution as part of an immunity agreement. The woman gave a firsthand account as an unsuspecting bystander in the murder of the hip hop community’s beloved rapper.

Nicholson was behind the wheel of the getaway car carrying Eric Holder, after the man allegedly shoot and killed the famed hip hop artist on March 2019. Hussle was 33-years-old.

The New York Post reported that Nicholson and Holder were friends with benefits. According to the news outlet, Nicholson claims she saw no red flags or violence in Holder until the day of the shooting. It was reported that Nicholson was driving with Holder, when she spotted Hussle in front of his Marathon Clothing Store.

“I saw him as soon as I turned into the parking lot and I said, ‘Oh, there goes Nipsey! He’s fine!,” Nicholson testified.

The woman shared that Holder approached Hussle and had words with him before walking away.

Her testimony, according to NBC San Diego expressed the joy she had about getting a picture with the rapper:

“I was just excited, I was just happy, I just wanted to show my Facebook friends,” said Nicholson.”

Nicolson’s excitement would be short-lived. Nicholson observed Holder loading an automatic weapon. She expressed her confusion at Holder’s actions to the court:

“I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ You put that away, you ain’t going to shoot nothing outside my car.”

Nicholson claims to have been in the car when the shooting took place. She feared for Holder’s safety. It was unknown to her that his actions precipitated the violence, as they left the scene together. She found out later that evening that Holder was the suspected shooter.

Nicholson experienced pushback from Holder’s attorney. Aaron Jansen questioned Nicholson’s account that centered on details like the color of a truck in the vicinity,according to USA Today. :

“You weren’t lying about it being a red or burgundy truck were you?” Jansen asked. “You just made a mistake.”

The attorney pointed out inaccuracies about Holder immediately confronting Hussle. According to security cameras surrounding the Marathon Clothing store, Holder picked up food then approached the rapper.Nicholson stood firmly on her outline of the events and responded:

“I was parking at the time, so I really didn’t know,” she continued , “I kind of just thought that he went over there to him first, because I was talking about going over to him to get a picture.”

The details are not to be taken lightly, as discrediting Nicholson’s timeline is critical for the defense. Her testimony draws a picture of the defendant’s intent.

“this case is about the heat of passion,” Jenson said, according to Rolling Stone.

The question of Holder’s role in the murder is not up for debate. Holder, nor his attorney, has denied the shooting. Multiple cameras have documented the tragedy. Police body camera footage of the rapper’s final moments also exists. Their defense is not to seek innocence but rather cast doubt on whether or not the act was premeditated.

The trial is expected to last four weeks ending mid-July.

RELATED CONTENT: Issa Rae Says Nipsey Hussle Helped To Resolve Tension Between Her And Lauren London