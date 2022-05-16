MadameNoire Featured Video

Black women were front and center during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. During the ceremony, legendary R&B singer Mary J. Blige was honored with the Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding artists for their achievements on the Billboard charts and their contributions to the music industry. With nine Grammys, four American Music Awards and two Oscar nods underneath her belt, Blige certainly deserved the accolade.

Janet Jackson presented the 51-year-old star with the coveted award noting how Blige’s music has been known to evoke feelings of “comfort” and “truth.”

“I think people think icons are born that way. They become a legend overnight, but that is definitely not the case. It takes a lot of time, hard work, and a lot of surviving, trial and error to achieve greatness, the “No More Drama ” crooner told the audience. “What an icon means to me is overcoming obstacles to accomplish the unthinkable and be widely admired for having influence over a multitude of people and that is what I’ve always represented,” she continued. “I’ve been on this journey for a long time. One that didn’t always look the way you see me now. One that is filled with a lot of heartache and pain. But God helped me to channel those experiences and emotions into my music which is where I started in music.”

Blige thanked Diddy and the late Andre Harrell for helping cultivate her incredible career. The R&B singer is now the eleventh artist to receive the legendary Icon Award. Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Prince were past recipients of the huge distinction.

Later on, during the show, Diddy, who hosted the ceremony, presented social justice activist Tamika Mallory with the REVOLT Black Excellence Award. The Bad Boy mogul gushed about Mallory’s commitment to fighting back against discrimination and oppression. He also praised the freedom fighter for her countless contributions to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s important that we celebrate women who stand up. … Because sometimes as men, we get to the fight late, and that’s just the truth,” he said to the sea of stars in the audience.

The Until Freedom co-founder then took the stage with an empowering speech.

“I just want to say thank you for being a partner in the fight for justice and freedom, I don’t think people know that we call you all times day and night, asking for everything to help us, and I want you to know I appreciate you and I love you,” she told Diddy, right before referencing the tragic mass shooting in Buffalo that claimed the lives of 10 victims on May 14.

“Just yesterday, ten people lost their lives because of a racist act, and while they arrested the person who did the killing, they haven’t arrested the hate. They haven’t arrested the harm and the pain. And if you are not doing anything at this time, you’re actually doing something by being silent. I ask you tonight, get involved, fight for justice, God bless you,” said Mallory.

Congrats to both Mary J. Blige and Tamika Mallory for their passion, dedication and endless inspiration.

