MadameNoire Featured Video

Hot Mama Alert! Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage X Fenty shared an Instagram photo of the new mom wearing an eye-catching and vibrant orange Dolled Up Lace Cami. The Bajan singer’s lingerie brand captioned this spicy photo: “All dolled up… For no one but ya damn self 🌶 Grab the new Dolled Up Xtra VIP Box. #uxtra,” this Dolled Up Xtra VIP Box is priced at $100.85 on their website.

Included in the VIP Box is a lace cami, lace cheeky underwear, and a pair of orange lace shorts. This hot set is listed on her website under Rihanna’s Favorites.

One of the “10 most inventive style companies of 2020,” according to The Fastest Company, is Rihanna’s lingerie line. As of 2021, the line is valued at $1 billion and has more than 4.9 million followers on social media. In terms of inclusivity and style, her lingerie line and beauty line, Fenty Beauty, have been shattering records.

However, since giving birth to her baby boy on May 13, 2022, the talented singer hasn’t posted a picture on her Instagram in over 12 weeks.

The fact that Rihanna hasn’t been active on social media hasn’t stopped this business owner from amassing a bag. Roraj Trade, LLC, a firm owned by Rihanna, submitted some trademark registration for Fenty Hair on July 15. Which will include items such as wigs, extensions, clips, brushes and more.

We’re left wondering what the icon will do next as the majority of the world is still awaiting an album from the Grammy and Billboard winning artist.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna Braves NYC Heat In Black Short-Shorts And A Big Blue Coat